December 9, 2024
Jay-Z Claps Back Against ‘Heinous’ Sexual Assault Allegations
The Brooklyn billionaire deems the lawsuit a 'blackmail attempt.'
After being accused of participating in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in 2000, Brooklyn billionaire Jay-Z, in a social media post, deemed the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt” and promised to defend himself.
The hip-hop legend and media mogul came out swinging after Texas attorney Tony Buzbee refiled a previous lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Dec. 8, against former Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs.
In the refiled document, the attorney included Jay-Z (Shawn Carter).
“Jane Doe” claims she was drugged, raped, and left traumatized at a house party after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in 2000.
“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee,” Jay-Z wrote in a letter posted on Roc Nation’s social media accounts. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.
“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” The accusation goes against the “very strict codes and honor” he had growing up, Jay-Z added.
You can read the letter below.
On his X account, Buzbee accused the rapper of bully tactics and slammed the lawsuit Jay-Z previously filed against him.
Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of…
— Tony Buzbee (@TonyBuzbee2) December 9, 2024