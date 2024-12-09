Jay-Z Claps Back Against ‘Heinous’ Sexual Assault Allegations

After being accused of participating in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in 2000, Brooklyn billionaire Jay-Z, in a social media post, deemed the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt” and promised to defend himself.

The hip-hop legend and media mogul came out swinging after Texas attorney Tony Buzbee refiled a previous lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Dec. 8, against former Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the refiled document, the attorney included Jay-Z (Shawn Carter).

“Jane Doe” claims she was drugged, raped, and left traumatized at a house party after the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in 2000.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee,” Jay-Z wrote in a letter posted on Roc Nation’s social media accounts. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.