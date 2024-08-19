Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Featured On Fanatics Fest NYC Official Apple Music Playlist The inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC saw a few big name artists lend their music to an official playlist with Apple Music.







The inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC kicked off on Friday, Aug. 16, and several big-name artists curated the vibes by lending their music to an official playlist.

Jay-Z and Travis Scott, who attended a few Fanatics Fest events, were featured on Apple Music’s official playlist along with Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Usher, Eminem, 50 Cent, DJ Khaled, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaboozey, Future, and more. With the event hosted in Jay-Z’s hometown, it made sense that his Alicia Keys-assisted hit “Empire State of Mind” kicked off the music mix, as did Queen’s, “We Will Rock You.”

The new weekend-long event allowed sports fans to rub shoulders with their favorite athletes from past and present. Hosted at NYC’s Javits Center in Manhattan, attendees got the chance to experience live shows, examine rare sports memorabilia like baseball cards, and get up close and personal with historical pieces worn by legendary athletes of the past.

Saw A TON of incredible super fan outfits this weekend at Fanatics Fest, but Sarah from Buffalo dressed as a Bills fan jumping on a table was by far the most creative of them all! Excited for you to go to the Super Bowl , World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, MLS Cup, WWE… pic.twitter.com/DykWNpqhJ7 — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) August 18, 2024

Charlotte Hornets power forward Grant Williams was elated to interact with fans like never before as he walked the showroom floor and posed for selfies with sports fanatics.

“It’s incredible! I try my best to show love because they show love to me. I’m thrilled to be here, and Fanatics Fest is a blast,” Williams told AMNY. “You got everything. You have a list of athletes, you got collectables, apparel…it’s a great event.”

Other famous faces in attendance included NBA legend Julius Erving, UFC fighter Alex Pereira, New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, and social media star Druski, who joined “First Take” hosts Stephen A. Smith, Christopher Russo, and Molly Querim for a special Fanatics Fest sports debate alongside athletes like Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Ryan Clark.

A life-size WWE walkway was the star of the show, allowing attendees to emulate their favorite superstar entrances and watch athletes like Rhea, CM Punk, and football all-star Rob Gronkowski strut their stuff.

Other Fanatics Fest NYC events included a reimagined version of Jay-Z’s 40/40 nightclub, which included autographed jerseys and memorabilia showcased throughout the venue.

RELATED CONTENT: Bozoma Saint John Leaves Apple Music, Heads to Uber