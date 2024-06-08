Roc Nation Leads $300 Million Scholarship Initiative For Underprivileged Students

Jay-Z’s company has set its sights on a new equitable initiative. Roc Nation’s most recent campaign is looking to improve education for the youth of Philadelphia. As announced on June 7, Roc Nation’s new initiative will help to distribute nearly $300 million in scholarships to students in need in the Philadelphia area.

The scholarship funding will focus on supporting underprivileged kids from Kindergarten to Grade 12. The new program also carries the opportunity to help children have the financial ability to attend prestigious private schools as well as have access to several different educational institutions across Philly, Billboard reports.

The scholarship amount awarded to students will depend on their education level and age group. Half-day kindergarteners will receive $2,500, K-8th graders get $5,000, while high schoolers can secure $10,000. Special needs children of any age are eligible to collect $15,000 in scholarship funding.

There are several stipulations on awardees of the scholarship. For a student to be eligible to receive a scholarship at all, their family can’t make more than 250% of the total designated federal poverty threshold. For a family of four, that income is currently $75,000.

According to Billboard, Roc Nation is set to use a series of events from June 10 to June 21 to spread awareness for the new program. These events will take place across Philadelphia and include informational sessions about the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success, also known as PASS.

Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy, Dania Diaz, said in a statement, “We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers.”

Diaz continued, “Impact starts with the students and with awareness. We want to empower the youth and families with the knowledge to pursue their scholastic dreams, make their voices heard, and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

