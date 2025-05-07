Women by Stacy Jackson Duke Women’s Basketball Coach Kara Lawson Appointed To Lead Team USA At FIBA AmeriCup Coach Lawson says Team USA will be competitive and represent excellence as they fight for a fifth AmeriCup gold medal.







Duke University women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson is headed to Chile this summer to lead Team USA at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

As the appointed head coach, Lawson will be working with some of the top players in the country as Team USA competes to bring home the gold medal. Excited to be assisted by Old Dominion coach DeLisha Milton-Jones and Oklahoma’s Jennie Baranczyk, the three-time Olympic gold medalist’s number one goal is to assemble a team that is competitive and represents the number one standard — excellence.

”I always look forward to serving USA Basketball in any capacity that I am asked,” said Lawson, according to SB Nation. “I’ve always tried to compete and give my best in the different roles I’ve been given. That won’t change this summer.”

Lawson is coming off of her fifth season with the Duke Blue Devils, winning the ACC Tournament title and leading the team to the Elite Eight for the first time in over a decade. As a Team USA coach, the University of Tennessee alum boasts a 75-5 record and two gold medals, which include the 3×3 team in Tokyo in 2021 and the 5×5 team in Paris last summer. She also scored a gold medal as a player on the 2008 team.

The coach said basketball is “a gift” that has rewarded her “so much over the years as a player, as a committee member, and as a coach.”

Team USA is preparing to fight for the AmeriCup gold medal following its silver medal title from the team’s 2023 face-off against Brazil. Working to secure their fifth AmeriCup gold medal, Team USA has been placed in Group B along with Chile, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. USA’s most recent gold title was secured by the 2021 team, which included Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston, and Elissa Cunane.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Church Studies At Duke University’s Divinity School Gets A $5M Boost From Endowment Gift