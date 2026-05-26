News by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Jazz Icon Sonny Rollins Passes Away At 95 Years Old Often referred to as the "Saxophone Colossus," Rollins became one of the most influential figures in jazz history







Legendary jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins, whose improvisational style and genre-defining recordings reshaped modern jazz for more than six decades, has died at 95. Rollins died May 25 at his home in Woodstock, New York, WBLS reports.

Often referred to as the “Saxophone Colossus,” Rollins became one of the most influential figures in jazz history through landmark albums including Saxophone Colossus, Tenor Madness, and The Bridge. His career spanned from the bebop era of the 1940s into the 21st century, earning him recognition for his innovative improvisation, commanding tenor saxophone sound, and collaborations with artists such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and John Coltrane.

Born Theodore Walter Rollins on Sept. 7, 1930, in Harlem, New York, the musician began playing saxophone as a child before emerging as a standout performer in New York’s postwar jazz scene. By his late teens, Rollins had already recorded with several major jazz acts and quickly became known for extended solos and fearless experimentation.

Rollins also became known for stepping away from the spotlight during the height of his fame. In 1959, he famously took a hiatus from performing to practice privately on New York City’s Williamsburg Bridge, a period that later inspired his acclaimed comeback album, The Bridge.

“I think when I’m playing completely spontaneously, just something comes out from somewhere, that’s my best work,” Rollins shared with NPR. “Say, for instance, if I’m doing a song, any song — I practice it, I learn it, I learn the lyrics, I learn everything that’s possible to learn about the physical piece of the composition, or whatever it is. Then, when I get on a concert stage, I forget about it. I try not to think about it. Then I let the music play me.”

Throughout his career, Rollins received numerous honors, including Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts, and a Kennedy Center Honor. Health complications led him to retire from public performance in 2014 after years away from touring.

His death marks the loss of one of the final towering figures of jazz’s bebop generation, leaving behind a catalog widely regarded as foundational to American music history.

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