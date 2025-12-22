News by Sharelle B. McNair JD Vance Celebrates White People Not Having ‘To Apologize For Being White Anymore’—But Did They Ever? Since the second term of President Donald Trump and his loyal MAGA clan, there has been a rise of keeping white people in the forefront.







While America and other countries prepare to celebrate Christmas, Vice President JD Vance is celebrating U.S. citizens no longer having to “apologize for being white.”

The bold statement came during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest Summit, where thousands gathered to hear speeches over the stretched battles over antisemitism, free speech, and bigotry as Vance and other conservatives like Ben Shapiro warned that the “conservative movement was in serious danger,” according to the New York Times.

Vance did not offer such doom-and-gloom rhetoric. “We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex, so we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it had belonged,” he said. “In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

Vance: In the United States of America, you don't have to apologize for being white anymore. pic.twitter.com/QikIDkXNy5 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 21, 2025

But the question is, when did white people ever have to?

Since the second reign of President Donald Trump and his loyal MAGA clan, there has been a rise in this sense of keeping white people in the forefront. Starting with dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, the Trump administration warned that the practices were discriminatory, pushing back on white people being excluded in such things as grants for businesses run by Black women and the Fearless Fund.

Diversity initiatives were put in place following groundbreaking legislation such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, both established to give Black people and others the right to be safe in the United States and have access to the liberties granted to all Americans—like the right to vote and place people like Vance in office. But experts feel that under the ideologies of white nationalism, it’s now all or nothing for Trump and his cohorts.

“For one group to win, others must lose,” Mother Jones journalist Garrison Hayes said following an interview with the executive vice president of racial justice non-profit Race Forward, Eric K. Ward. “This administration has no solution. In the meantime, what they seek to do is distract us.”

It could be why Vance is pushing hypocritical sentiments. One minute, he claims, “I’m going to fight alongside of you, I mean all of you — each and every one.” The next, he is insulting Somali Americans living in Minneapolis and attacking Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, saying she has a “street girl persona” that “is about as real as her nails.”

Now, longtime Trump advisor Jason Miller believes that “When the time comes, I think the vice president will be ready to pick up the baton from President Trump.”

