News by Sharelle Burt JD Vance Shatters Ohio State Football Team Championship Trophy During White House Visit Come get your mans! :-/







Social media users clowned Vice President JD Vance after he dropped the Ohio State University football team’s national championship trophy during a White House visit.

Vance and President Donald Trump hosted a celebration with the Buckeyes after they won the College Football Playoff National Championship against the University of Notre Dame in January 2025. After a photo op, Vance, an Ohio State alum and former state senator, picked the 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel trophy up, causing it to break into pieces before hitting the ground.

As other players seemingly cringed at the incident, running back TreVeyon Henderson tried to help by grabbing the football-shaped top of the trophy. However, the base rolled away.

Ohio State’s championship trophy breaks in two after JD Vance picks it up during White House celebration.pic.twitter.com/slr2NGMbwt — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2025

Henderson and coach Ryan Day helped the vice president put the trophy back together, according to ESPN, causing Vance to simply hold the top of the trophy, cradling it in his arms as players laughed. Vance joked at his own mishap on X, saying he did it to make sure the championship stayed at Ohio State.

“I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy,, so I decided to break it,” the VP jokingly wrote.

I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025

However, the jokes already took over social media as users claimed the fumble was a reflection of how he and Trump are running the country. “Perfect metaphor for Trump’s economy,” @blueatlgeorgia wrote.

Perfect metaphor for Trump's economy. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) April 14, 2025

Another user used a gif of former VP Kamala Harris and her sister laughing while projecting the incident that happened because of “his bad energy.”

@themikemorton called for the former senator to resign after dropping the trophy. “An American disgrace. You should resign immediately,” he wrote. Other comments claim the trophy was rejecting Vance and that the moment was symbolic. “So symbolic. Everything with Trump on it falls apart,” @Rockstar82vansh said.

To save face, Vance ended his speech by shifting the attention to an audience member wearing a Michigan hat – Ohio State’s biggest rival. “I don’t know who let the guy over in the corner here, in a Michigan hat, into this celebration,” Vance said. “But I’m about to tell the Secret Service, ‘You’ve got a dangerous weapon, sir.’”

RELATED CONTENT: Libya’s Black Migrants Face Unprecedented Racist Violence Amid EU-Backed Policies