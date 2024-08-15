J.D. Vance Thinks The Purpose Of A ‘Postmenopausal Female’ Is To Raise Grandkids 

GOP Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance gave an unconventional take on the purpose of the “postmenopausal female”: to raise grandkids, TMZ reports.

During an April 2020 appearance on “The Portal” podcast, host Eric Weinstein proposed grandmothers raising grandkids is “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female.” Vance then chimed in and talked about how beneficial it was to have his wife’s mother move in with them to take care of their newborn son. “She lived with us for a year,” Vance admitted.

After labeling it a “weird, unadvertised feature of marrying an Indian woman,” he called it the most “transgressive thing I’ve ever done against sort of the hyper neo-liberal approach to the working family.” “My wife had this baby seven weeks before she started the clerkship, still not sleeping any more than an hour and a half, and her mom just took a sabbatical … .for a year and came and lived with us and took care of our kid for a year,” he said.

“And it’s just one of those things…this is what you do.”

His mother-in-law is a biology professor at a college in California, and he called her decision “painfully economically inefficient.”

While the interview is four years past, Vance’s postmenopausal comments have since gone viral, catching the attention of “The View” Host Alyssa Farah Griffin. According to Newsweek, Griffin reposted the clip on X and called for men to stay out of women’s business,“ writing: *shouts into void* Can men please stop analyzing women’s value to society based around their fertility/ menstruation/ if they have kids?” she wrote.

A spokesperson from Vance’s team accused the media of twisting the senator’s words. “The media is dishonestly putting words in JD’s mouth — of course, he does not agree with what the host said,” spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk said.

“JD reacted to the first part of the host’s sentence, assuming he would say: ‘That’s the whole purpose of spending time with grandparents.’ It’s a disgrace that the media is lying about JD instead of holding Kamala Harris accountable for her policies that caused sky-high prices for groceries and everyday necessities, a disaster at the southern border, and a historic drug overdose epidemic.”

The former White House aide in the Trump administration warned that the senator’s “radioactive” comments could ultimately hurt the Republican Party come November 2024. Vance is still catching heat for his 2021 interview when he said the country was run by “childless cat ladies.”

