Donald Trump Supporters MAGAed VP-Nominee J.D. Vance’s Wife As Expected

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), has received racist attacks from MAGA extremists since Donald Trump selected her husband as his running mate.

Not long after GOP presidential nominee Trump announced his choice, Chilukuri Vance became the target of conservative and far-right figures’ racist attacks over her Indian heritage. Some suggested that her influence on her husband and the party would soften immigration policies. White supremacist Nick Fuentes said the first-term senator wouldn’t be a “defender of white identity” because of his wife’s Indian heritage.

“Who is this guy, really?” Fuentes said on an episode of his podcast. “Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?”

One Jan. 6 insurrectionist, Vincent James Foxx, suggested that Hindu prayer will be implemented at the 2028 RNC. “JD Vance gets tapped as VP, and immediately, there’s a Hindu prayer at the RNC. Next, we’ll see Sen. Mike Lee and JD Vance team up to convince Trump to let in ten million Indian immigrants,” he wrote on X. “Green cards on diplomas!”

Former Democratic congressional hopeful Saira Rao accused Chilukuri Vance of being proud to uplift white supremacy. “Usha Vance, the latest Indian American woman delighted to do the bidding of white supremacy. Who needs white women when brown ones are ready to serve,” she wrote.

Usha Vance, the latest Indian American woman delighted to do the bidding of white supremacy.



Who needs white women when brown ones are ready to serve! pic.twitter.com/1e7TFhWwEB — saira rao 🍉 (@sairasameerarao) July 16, 2024

Other social media users took a different approach to welcoming Chilukuri Vance’s RNC presence. During her speech, the Yale Law School graduate called America “wonderful” for allowing her and her husband to “meet and fall in love.” The audience held signs of “mass deportation now.”

“I am still recovering from the sight of poor Usha Vance claiming this wonderful country allowed her, a child of immigrants from India, to meet JD & fall in love,” @hawaiiandelilah wrote.

“Meanwhile, the audience claps with perplexed looks on their faces as they hold signs saying “MASS DEPORTATION NOW.”

I am still recovering from the sight of poor Usha Vance claiming this wonderful country allowed her, a child of immigrants from India, to meet JD & fall in love. Meanwhile, the audience claps with perplexed looks on their faces as they hold signs saying "MASS DEPORTATION NOW." — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) July 18, 2024

According to the Associated Press, the mother of three is a trial lawyer and the daughter of Indian immigrants. Her mother is a biologist and provost at the University of California at San Diego, and her father works as an engineer. In the 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy, her husband wrote, “In a place that always seemed a little foreign, Usha’s presence made me feel at home.”

As a proud husband, Vance even credited his success and happiness to his wife, whom he married in 2014.

“Even at my best, I’m a delayed explosion—I can be defused, but only with skill and precision,” Vance wrote. “It’s not just that I’ve learned to control myself but that Usha has learned how to manage me.”

While Chilukuri Vance has yet to comment on the racist remarks, questions have been raised about her ties to the Supreme Court. Following law school, she spent a year clerking for now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he served as an appeals court judge and then as a law clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts.

RELATED CONTENT: Sen. Tim Scott Proclaims To Majority White RNC Audience: ‘America Is Not A Racist Country’