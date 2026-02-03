Jeeter Announces Super Bowl Partnerships With Ricky Williams, Calvin Johnson Jr., and Marshawn Lynch

Jeeter has announced a partnership with former NFL players Ricky Williams, Calvin Johnson Jr., and Marshawn Lynch for its annual Game Day Limited Drop during Super Bowl Weekend.

Just in time for the upcoming Super Bowl Weekend, the cannabis brand has collaborated with the former players over the next three days, Feb. 3-5, for appearances at three locations in California and Michigan. Lynch will be at NUG San Leandro in San Leandro, California (south of Oakland), on Feb. 3, and Johnson will appear at Primitiv in Niles, Michigan, the next day. Then, on Feb. 5, Williams and Johnson will be at Purple Lotus in San Jose, California.

The 2026 Game Day Limited Drop will have limited-edition release blends with exclusive strains, collector-grade packaging, and an upcoming apparel capsule for fans, collectors, and cannabis enthusiasts.

“I only do partnerships that feel real,” said Lynch in a written statement. “This drop is loud in the right way. The mini locker is hard, the whole presentation is hard, and it is built for people who really want something limited they can keep.”

The packaging of the latest drop is what will draw customers to the product. The collection comes in mini football lockers wrapped in football leather. Inside the makeshift locker is a player-specific interior that draws on that player’s career moments, legacy, and identity.

Each strain comes in the player’s own line. Williams’ “Sticky Ricky,” Johnson’s “Megachron,” and Lynch’s “Beast Quake.”

“I approach everything with authenticity and purpose,” said Johnson Jr. “This partnership embodies those traits along with quality and consistency, and the collector design cements this as a premium product.”

Consumers can also purchase the limited-edition 2026 Game Day Apparel Capsule. There will be three versions, each correlated with a player and curated for their platform: Highsman, Primitiv, and Dodi.

“The best part of this is meeting the people who support it,” said Williams. “When you can connect the story, the product, and the community in person, that is when it becomes more than a drop.”

The Jeeter Game Day Limited Drop will launch in various dispensaries across California, Arizona, Michigan, Massachusetts, and New York on Friday, Feb. 6, at 4:20 p.m. Product information and release dates are available at jeeter.com and on Instagram at @jeeter.

