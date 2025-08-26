Jeezy Connects With Uber To Offer 101 People Rides

Several weeks after Atlanta rapper Jeezy was rescued by an Uber driver who drove 10 hours so he could make his next show, the Soul Survivor lyricist has announced that he has partnered with the rideshare service.

According to the New York Post, Jeezy was leaving South Carolina to head to Baltimore for an upcoming show at The Lyric Baltimore on Aug. 1 when, due to bad weather, his flight, along with several others, was canceled. After several attempts to get him to Baltimore, nothing was working out for Jeezy. While his team arranged for him to take an Uber to the local airport, Jeezy decided to ask the driver if he would drive him to his next destination; whatever the price, he would be glad to pay.

“I assured him that whatever it was, he’d have it,” Jeezy stated. “Like a real one, he didn’t hesitate and just kept driving.”

After contemplating the trip, he agreed to it and proceeded to drive 10 hours to make sure Jeezy arrived on time for his next show.

He brought the driver, Tanner, on stage that night and thanked him in front of the audience.

Fast forward a couple of weeks, Jeezy takes to his social media and informs his followers that he has connected with Uber for a partnership to help those in need of a ride, including single mothers, entrepreneurs, college kids, whoever needs a ride, in essence. He promises that the rideshare company and he are helping to provide rides for 101 people.

“I’m happy to announce my collaboration with @uber to help provide rides for 101 people in need—people like single mothers, people who have a hard time getting to work… We see you. We’ve got you. Uber is covering the rides; my @streetdreamzfoundation team will be hitting the streets, surprising these people in need.”