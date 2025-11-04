Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jeezy ‘Put On’ For Guinness, Sets World Record For Largest Orchestra At Hip-Hop Concert Jeezy further solidified his status as a legend for Hip Hop and trap music.







One pioneer of trap music is still making history. Atlanta rapper Jeezy has broken a new record after performing with a 101-piece orchestra in Las Vegas.

On Nov. 1, Jeezy took the stage at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino for his short yet already record-breaking residency. While performing in Sin City for a limited time, the “Put On” rapper sought to make history.

The hip-hop crooner already made waves for his new take on a rap concert. While he has gathered an entire orchestra before to play his trap-style music classically, he decided to take things up a notch to secure his place in the record books.

He performed at the record-holding show with the Color of Noize Orchestra, a diverse cohort of esteemed musicians conducted by Derrick Hodge. While they have joined Jeezy on his TM:101 tour throughout the year, the two parties left a different impact for one special night in Vegas.

Now, Jeezy holds the Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra gathered for a hip-hop concert. According to Billboard, A Guinness adjudicator presented Jeezy with the new record on stage.

“It is always been my purpose to motivate and inspire my culture,” wrote Jeezy. “Thank you to everyone involved for believing in my vision. Couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for the books … literally.”

Jeezy is a trailblazer not only in Guinness World Records but also in hip-hop for elevating the trap music genre. Since starting his career decades ago, he has shaped the culture with his unapologetic trap star persona and sound.

Now, he continues to showcase his musical excellence and his latest achievement: becoming a Guinness World Record holder. He also broke Las Vegas’ own record for the largest orchestra assembly for a concert, regardless of genre.

The hip-hop superstar will continue his limited Las Vegas residency with two more shows in December.

