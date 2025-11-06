News by Kandiss Edwards ‘One For The Books’: Jeezy Residency Breaks Guinness World Record Jeezy’s performance, held Nov. 1 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, featured a 101-piece orchestra.







Jay Jenkins, also known as rapper Jeezy, broke a Guinness World Record with a Las Vegas orchestral performance.

He’s earned his Guinness World Record entry for performing with the largest orchestra ever assembled for a hip-hop concert, according to Guinness. Jeezy is a current headliner for a Las Vegas residency. The Atlanta rapper was surprised on stage at the Thug Motivation:101 Live when Guinness adjudicator Andy Glass presented the certification.

The performance, held Nov. 1 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, featured a 101-piece orchestra arranged by Derrick Hodge and conducted by Adam Blackstone. The event also celebrated the 20th anniversary of Jeezy’s debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

In an Instagram post, Jenkins expressed his gratitude and acknowledged his place in history.

“It is always been my purpose to motivate and inspire my culture. Thank you to everyone involved for believing in my vision. Couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for the books… literally,” he wrote.

Guinness officials later confirmed the record on their website, noting that orchestral participation was independently verified under standard rules for ensemble size and synchronization.

Jeezy’s Las Vegas residency continues through Dec. 21. The buzz surrounding the show has led to added dates following record demand. Jeezy’s performance shows the growing demand for live-band hip-hop experiences.

Other legacy hip-hop acts have preceded him in the space. Jay-Z’s 2012 orchestral show at Carnegie Hall was one of the first instances of a hip-hop artist fusing classical instrumentation with the art form.

Nas’s symphonic tour is the latest example. The icon performed Illmatic: Live at Synovus Bank Amphitheater in Atlanta. Like Jeezy, Nas’s performance drew on deep nostalgia, charm, and beautiful string arrangements. The successful pairing of classical and hip-hop may be a way to keep the genre at the forefront. Subsequently, the merger can create a new experience for audiences who have been appreciating the original offerings for more than two decades. Only time will tell if this new companionship of sound has legs.

