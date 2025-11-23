Jellybean Johnson, Influential Drummer Of The Time And Minneapolis Sound Pioneer, Dies At 69

Jellybean Johnson — the Minneapolis drummer, guitarist, and producer whose work with Prince and the groundbreaking funk-rock group The Time helped define an entire musical era — has died at 69. His family confirmed his passing on Nov. 21, though no cause of death has been released. TMZ first reported the news.

Born Garry George Johnson, the self-taught musician was recruited by Prince in 1981 to join The Time, which emerged from the city’s influential Flyte Tyme collective. Johnson and Prince had known one another since their teenage years, long before their careers became intertwined.

Speaking to Australian Musician in 2018, Johnson reflected on his dual mastery of drums and guitar, saying, “The drums are physical and violent for me while the guitar is spiritual and emotional.” He added with trademark humor, “When you live here in the cold, you stay in the wintertime and you learn how to play.”

Johnson played a pivotal role in crafting what became known as the Minneapolis Sound — a sharp blend of funk, rock, synth-pop and new wave. Beyond his work with The Time, he later joined Prince’s band The Family and appeared both in character and as himself in the films “Purple Rain” (1984) and “Graffiti Bridge” (1990). The Time went on to land multiple Top 10 hits on the R&B charts, including “777-9311,” “Jungle Love,” and the chart-topping “Jerk-Out.”

His creative reach extended far beyond his own bands. Johnson built a successful career as a producer and session player, contributing to Janet Jackson’s 1990 No. 1 hit “Black Cat,” among many other credits.

Tributes poured in across social media after news of his death. Sheila E., a close friend and longtime collaborator, shared her grief in a Facebook post, writing, “My dear friend Jellybean passed away a couple of hours ago… He was a kind human being, extremely talented and funny.”

Addressing him directly, she added, “I love u bean. Rest in peace and power.”

Susannah Melvoin of The Family also reflected on Johnson’s impact, saying, “My beautiful brother Jellybean Johnson has passed… Jellybean was the master of loving you like no brother could!”

Johnson continued performing into recent years, including Grammy tributes to Prince in 2017 and 2020. In 2021, he co-founded the Minneapolis Sound Museum to preserve the musical legacy he helped create. A year later, he and The Time received a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award — a fitting honor for one of the architects of an unmistakable American sound.