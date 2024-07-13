Jerry Rice Curses At Reporters During Recent Celebrity Golf Tournament

Former NFL player Jerry Rice confronted a couple of reporters, telling one of them that he would “f**k him up.”

TMZ Sports posted the video of the incident that occurred at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on July 11. The footage shows the two reporters asking Rice a question, visibly displeasing the former wide receiver. He confronts one of the men, stating, “I will f**k you up!” As he walks away, he shouts, “If you want some, come get some!”

Rice stated that he felt the reporters were being disrespectful by asking him a question about the Kansas City Chiefs, who earlier this year defeated his former team, the San Francisco 49ers (25–22), in the Super Bowl. He observed that the men asked the question with “smirks on their faces,” knowing it would provoke him.

“I’m going to defend the San Francisco 49ers,” he told the media outlet. “This is my history.”

The two men, Noah Gronniger and Clint Switzer of Starcade Media, did respond to the incident in a social media post on July 12, a day after the confrontation.

“We meant absolutely no disrespect to Jerry or the 49ers when asking this question as we have a profound respect for the great players that have played this game, especially (in our opinion) the greatest receiver of all time.”

The men explained that they were not trying to “elicit a negative reaction” when approaching Rice and stated they had no smirks on their faces when posing the question. No apologies were offered, but they said they were open to speaking to Rice to “clear the air” about what took place that day. They also offered another video that shows Rice calling one of them “an a**hole.”