Jesse Williams Agrees to Settle Child Custody Dispute With Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee

A child custody dispute has been resolved between actor Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

According to People, the formerly married couple has agreed to continue to share legal custody of both of their children, Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 6. After appearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the judge didn’t honor the request by Williams to adjust his custodial schedule to a 2-2-5-5 plan.

Under this arrangement, the children would spend two days with one parent, the next two with the other, then five straight days with the first parent, and then five days with the second one. The request was due to Williams’ upcoming schedule as he will be performing in the Broadway production of Take Me Out, which will open on April 4.