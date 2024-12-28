Comedian Calls JetBlue Flight Attendant Out For Alleged $250 Flight Pass Scam 

A comedian is telling his tale of how a JetBlue flight attendant scammed him out of $250 by selling fraudulent flight passes.

In an Instagram post, comedian Adam Hunter alleges JetBlue flight attendant Kat Beal scammed him out of $2,500 and others out of thousands by selling vouchers she claimed were given as prizes. “She told me she and the other flight attendants won a bunch of vouchers with JetBlue and could get me a great deal on vacations and flights because she’s allowed to sell the vouchers to friends and family members,” he wrote in a lengthy post.

“I spoke with her on the phone & she was so nice. I told her how excited my wife and daughter were for the upcoming trips. I took weeks off of work. The flight (she promised) for my dad never came, and now she tells me she will refund my money but NEVER does.”



Shortly before he told his story, Hunter says several people sent him messages with the same experience. One victim allegedly had his house burnt down in the massive Maui, Hawaii fire, and another was an elderly woman. After Beal is called out, she allegedly tells her victims they will be refunded, but the money never comes.

“People have given her at least 75K in the last month. IIG seems to be her way of reaching people, so she warns anyone she contacts. She’s done this to many people and has scammed them out of thousands of dollars,” Hunter said.

“I don’t know what else to do because every day (for the past 3 weeks), she tells me the money is coming, and it never does.”

The comment section was flooded with people who claimed to have been scammed out of money by the attendant, eventually catching the airline’s attention. The company’s social media team responded and pressed for Beal’s name to be sent over.

According to View From The Wing, JetBlue made an official statement asserting that the attendant no longer works for the popular airline and apologized for the mishap.

“We take matters like this very seriously, and after a thorough investigation, we learned that this individual was misrepresenting that they could sell JetBlue flights in an unauthorized and improper fashion. I can report the person no longer works for JetBlue,” the company wrote.

“We deeply regret that anyone was affected by this person’s conduct. We have strongly encouraged anyone who may have been a victim of this individual to contact their financial institution and law enforcement, as they may be able to assist in recovering funds. We have and will continue to assist law enforcement in whatever way possible to complete their investigation.”

Flight scams are seemingly popular, especially around the holidays. In August 2024, a Southwest Airlines employee was caught after hiding $36,000 in stolen travel vouchers in an airport locker while another sold $15,000 worth of travel each day.

While JetBlue reminded customers to purchase travel from authorized channels or verified travel agents only, Visa’s global head of fraud services, Michael Jabbara, said, “Scammers are increasingly targeting travelers with sophisticated schemes that can ruin trips and cause significant financial loss.”

He recommends that travelers should “stay vigilant and double-check the legitimacy of deals and communications.” “Setting up purchase alerts to monitor transactions, enabling two-factor authentication, and treating codes like passwords are essential safeguards,” he continued.

