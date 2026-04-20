Goodbye To JetBlue? The Airliner’s Future Might Be Up In The Air As Debt Grows, Founder Speculates

JetBlue has emerged as one of the major U.S.-based airlines in recent years; however, growing debt may force it to shut down.

While Fortune reports that Spirit Airlines may not emerge from bankruptcy, JetBlue could also face a similar fate. View from the Wing reports that JetBlue’s shrinking profits have landed it in a “really tough spot,” according to its founder and former CEO, David Neeleman.

Neeleman revealed his own insight to an undisclosed Wall Street analyst that JetBlue is on track to lose $1.3 billion in 2026.

JetBlue was once known for its value offerings and comfortable seating. However, the airline has struggled to increase revenue and compete with larger airlines such as American, Delta, and United. Now, Neeleman has reportedly expressed doubts that his former company can sustain itself.

The aviation entrepreneur, who is currently overseeing his latest airline, Breeze Airways, reportedly emphasized JetBlue’s multibillion-dollar debt, which Neeleman expects will rise to $9 billion. Another billion-dollar loss year could force JetBlue into bankruptcy unless it receives a buyout from another company.

United Airlines was initially speculated to bail out JetBlue, but has reportedly backed away from the idea. Neeleman hinted that JetBlue’s hefty debt has prompted United to reconsider the potential purchase.

“I know it from a pretty good source inside the United that they’re very concerned about JetBlue’s debt. And they’re not really interested in taking that on. So I think JetBlue has very few options,” he reportedly shared with Breeze Airways pilots.

Neeleman was removed as JetBlue’s CEO in May 2007 following a major “Valentine’s Day” service meltdown that led to significant flight cancellations and operational failures. He was replaced by Dave Barger, transitioning to non-executive chairman before leaving the board entirely in May 2008.

According to Yahoo Finance, JetBlue (JBLU) reported a challenging 2025, with $9.06 billion in full-year revenue, down 2.3% year-over-year, and a net loss of $602 million. The results are for the full year 2025. The company is executing its “JetForward” plan to improve reliability and margins, aiming to achieve breakeven operating profitability by 2026.

If JetBlue went bankrupt, this would leave U.S. flyers with one less option in the costlier climate of air travel. The U.S. Travel Association has already noted the rise of U.S. airfares. The association’s travel price index confirmed that fares increased by 14.9% in March compared with the same period last year.

With jet fuel surcharges prompted by the Iran War, and amid already-hiked airfares, these rising costs for flight operations could further threaten JetBlue’s future.

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