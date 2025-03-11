Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Yes, Lord! Passenger On JetBlue Flight To Florida Blesses Plane With Holy Oil As Fears Over Crashes Grow The woman decided to pray over the plane as plane crashes become more frequent.







A JetBlue passenger on the way to Florida took matters into her own anointed hands to ensure the plane made it safely.

Desiree Salter shared a video of herself placing the holy oil on the outside of the plane before entering. The TikTok showed her opening a bottle of the blessed oil before drawing a cross.

“In Jesus’ name we pray…Amen,” exclaimed Salter in the caption.

The TikTok quickly went viral as the woman prayed over the aircraft and its passengers’ safety. Commentators were not mad at the extra layer of divine protection. The airline industry has taken a hit after an influx of crashes sparked doubts in many travelers’ minds about plane safety.

“At this point, I don’t blame you,” wrote one TikToker.

Another commentator stated, “Amen, that would ease my mind [for real.]”

“Nah [for real]…gotta stay prayed up… cuz these planes been tripping lately,” shared someone.

Salter even kept up with the holy oil, blessing her next plane back home. She then placed her entire hand on the plane to say a short prayer before taking off.

As the videos gained traction, she went into further detail about how she acquired the anointed product. She revealed that she gets the oil from her church, where her stepfather serves as a pastor. She decided to use the item for her travels for her own peace of mind.

“And, of course, with some of these planes that have been crashing and some weird stuff that’s going on, I just want to pray for it and get everybody here safe,” she disclosed. ” And God kept us safe, God kept us covered, and the devil is a liar.”

The pattern of plane crashes from commercial airlines to private jets has sparked fears when flying. Beginning with the fatal crash of an American Airlines Flight that collided with a Blackhawk helicopter in Washington, D.C., in January, these concerns have also bled into the Federal Aviation Administration’s competency under the Trump administration.

While her actions have drawn jokes and support, Salter remains committed to staying blessed and highly favored in the skies.



