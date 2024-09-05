Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Jim Jones Enters Tech Space With Social Media App SneakyLinks 'Now that the world knows what SneakyLinks is all about, we're excited to see how people everywhere will start using it to connect in ways that feel authentic and meaningful.'







Harlem-bred hip-hop recording artist Jim Jones has entered the world of technology by releasing a social media app named “SneakyLinks.”

After the app’s exclusive unveiling in Atlanta last month at Invest Fest 2024, the “On My Way to Church” rapper, along with investor Daniel Gamble, has officially announced the public launch of SneakyLinks.

“We’ve kept SneakyLinks under wraps until we were ready to deliver something truly special,” Jones said in a written statement. “Now that the world knows what SneakyLinks is all about, we’re excited to see how people everywhere will start using it to connect in ways that feel authentic and meaningful.”

The app promises to give users a different experience than what they are used to with other social media apps. It states that it can be used for business networking, friendship, or romance. SneakyLinks will allow users to change the mood of their experience on the app based on what they feel while perusing it.

Gamble said, “The response from our initial launch at Invest Fest was incredible. Now, we’re thrilled to extend SneakyLinks to the public, allowing everyone to experience a new standard in social media.”

People discovered the new app on August 24, when it was introduced to the audience at Invest Fest. The unveiling was shown to many tech enthusiasts, investors, and influencers who were in attendance. The guests were given a first look at the features that the app provides to the users.

“This wasn’t just about launching an app; it was about celebrating our culture and the incredible contributions of our community,” said Jones. “Now, as we open SneakyLinks to the world, we’re proud to continue that celebration by inviting everyone to join the movement by sharing the news and downloading at sneakylinks.com.”

