Harlem’s Own Jim Jones To Host Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway In NYC

Former Dipset member and Harlem-bred recording artist Jim Jones is giving back to the community by hosting a turkey giveaway in his hometown before Thanksgiving.

The entrepreneurial reality TV star is doing this annual charity work through his non-profit organization, VAMP Cares. Families interested in picking up a turkey for the holiday can do so on Nov. 24 at 57 Malcolm X Blvd. in New York City from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M., ET. Due to the popularity of the event, families are encouraged to arrive early so they won’t miss out on receiving the gift from the “Pop Champagne” rapper. The turkeys will be given on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

“As someone who grew up in Harlem, it’s important to me to give back to the place that shaped me,” said Jones. “The holidays are about community, gratitude, and giving, and I’m grateful for the chance to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Jones has been dedicated to giving back to his community and other humanitarian efforts while helping inner-city youth through his VAMP Cares organization.

Jones, who has appeared in various reality TV programs such as “Love & Hip Hop,” “Chrissy & Mr. Jones,” “Vow or Never,” and “Marriage Bootcamp Family Edition,” is also a successful entrepreneur who has his hands in several businesses. Outside of being a partner of Saucey Extracts, he has Vamp Fit, a VL-mobile communication service, Vampire Life Clothing, and the VampBerry beverage brand. Last year, in an exclusive interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE, he announced that he was re-entering the spirits business. He had his own brand, Sizzurp Liquor, many years ago. Recently he became a brand ambassador for Lue Cognac and Jade Sparkling Wine.

The flashy rapper, who was seen in Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo’s anthology series “TALES” on BET, still has aspirations in the acting world, so look out for him to appear on the screen in the future.

