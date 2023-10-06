Forget The Hairdo, Jimmy Butler Wants Wants To Be A Country Music Star

The NBA season is approaching, and the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler has kept his name in media publications and social media. After appearing at the Heat’s opening media session earlier this week with a new hairstyle that had the NBA world talking, he also recently revealed that he may try to join other athletes with dual careers.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, “Jimmy Buckets” told the media outlet that he surprisingly loves country music and has recorded songs that he is ready to release to the world. He states that he has already recorded 45 songs and has worked with “some real artists and songwriters.”

“I don’t want to tell anyone who I’ve been writing with because then it’ll ruin the surprise. Now, I’m in the lab writing and producing country music. We got some real artists and songwriters. We probably got around 45 tracks right now, and I hope to go write some more. Maybe a week before training camp, I’ll get down and do some,” he said.

He added that an album is coming, saying, “There’s definitely going to be an album. That’s the goal. I just don’t know when. The date I want to do it always gets pushed back because this other job that I have, playing basketball, kind of overshadows everything. [Laughs] And maybe some of the songs will be down the line for my second or third album. I can’t wait to get it to the people.”

Butler also stated that he is friends with Morgan Wallen, a. country music artist who was mired in controversy when he was seen and heard on video spewing out the N-word, which caused controversy among music lovers and Black people. Bulter said it didn’t bother him and that Wallen simply “made a mistake.”

“Wasn’t no controversy for me. I don’t even know what happened. I heard about it. I didn’t see the video. I didn’t look much into it, and I’m not going to look much into it. I don’t think he’s a bad human being in any way, shape or form,” said the NBA star.

“He is a friend of mine, and I don’t know what happened. Obviously, it was a mistake; I think he learned from it, I think he knows better, and I don’t know what was said and in what context, but I think he’s an incredible human being who made a mistake,” he added.

In fact, Butler said he wants to perform on stage with Wallen, even if it’s just one line, and if he is given the opportunity, he says he wants to sing just one line of Wallen’s song “’98 Braves.”

