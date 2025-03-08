Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Jimmy Butler Gifts NBA Hall Of Famer Spike Lee His Shirt After Warriors’ Win Over Knicks Right Jimmy Buckets gives the "Do the Right Thing' director his game-worn jersey after the game







New Golden State Warriors player Jimmy Butler recently gifted NBA Hall of Famer and “superfan” Spike Lee the shirt off his back after the game.

The former Heat forward, recently traded to the Warriors after a rocky tenure in Miami, faced the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 4. The team emerged victorious against the New York squad, 114-102. Right after the buzzer rang, signifying the end of the game, Butler headed over to Lee, and the basketball jersey he was wearing, sweat and all, was presented to the “Do the Right Thing” director.

While accepting the gift from the man known affectionately as “Jimmy Buckets,” the Heat player then placed his signature on the jersey as Lee is seen saying something in his ear. After signing the jersey, both men looked happy and embraced each other before they went their separate ways.

Jimmy showed some love to New York’s own! pic.twitter.com/jsMD00v5Hs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2025

After leading the Miami team to two NBA Finals in five years, the 35-year-old guard and the team became combative toward each other after the Heat was eliminated from last year’s playoffs. During his time with the team this season, he averaged 18 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. His shooting percentage before the trade was at a career-high, 55.3% from the field.

Butler was shipped from the team when the Warriors traded him for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a top-10 protected first-round draft pick for 2025. The Warriors also sent Dennis Schroder to the Utah Jazz and received, in return, P.J. Tucker, who is going back after being a member of the Heat in 2021-22. The Warriors also sent Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons, and the Heat shipped Josh Richardson off to the Pistons.

RELATED CONTENT: Jimmy Butler Traded To Golden State Warriors