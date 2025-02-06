Jimmy Butler Traded To Golden State Warriors

In January, Jimmy Butler publicly asked the Miami Heat to trade him, “wherever that may be,” to another team. The franchise honored his wishes by sending him to the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN, Butler is now a member of the Warriors after the Heat traded him for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a top-10 protected first-round draft pick for 2025. To complete the deal, the Warriors also sent Dennis Schroder to the Utah Jazz, and in return, the Jazz sent P.J. Tucker back to the Heat (Tucker was a member of the Heat in 2021-22). The Warriors also sent Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons, and the Heat shipped Josh Richardson off to the Pistons.

The deal occurred after Kevin Durant reportedly nixed a trade to return to the Warriors. Butler would have been traded to the Phoenix Suns in a multi-team transaction in that proposed move.

BREAKING: The Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/82mWHKCnVM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

As part of the trade, Butler will decline a $52 million player option with the Heat and purportedly sign a new two-year, $121 million deal with the Warriors.

New Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the franchise through 2026-27, sources tell me and @WindhorstESPN. Butler is declining his 2025-26 player option for this new $121M deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

Butler’s new teammate, sharpshooter Stephen Curry, said he communicated with Butler during halftime of the Warriors-Jazz game.

“We know who Jimmy is. Being in two Finals, he’s a winner,” Curry said. “I understand there’s a lot of drama, and who knows what the story is. We expect a motivated, committed Jimmy ready to impact our team for the better.”

The Warriors have lost a step in recent years, as well as losing Klay Thompson (in free agency last year, Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks), but with this latest move, Butler makes the team better on paper.

The 35-year-old guard has led the Heat to the playoffs for five years, including two trips to the NBA Finals. He is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists this season. He is also shooting a career-high 55.3% from the field.

RELATED CONTENT: Dentist Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Stealing Patients’ Pain Meds During Surgery