Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. President And Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Dies At 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia. Surrounded by family, the former president was 100 years old, making him the longest-lived president in American history.

Carter is remembered for his unwavering commitment to peace, human rights, and humanitarian efforts during and after his presidency. “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” said his son Chip Carter.

Carter is survived by his four children—Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy—11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, and one grandchild.

Legacy of Leadership

Born in Plains, Georgia, on Oct. 1, 1924, James Earl Carter Jr. grew up on a peanut farm in the segregated South. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Carter served as a naval officer before returning to Plains to manage his family’s farm after his father’s death.

Carter’s political career began in the Georgia State Senate in the early 1960s. He rose to national prominence when he was elected governor of Georgia in 1970. His stance on civil rights and government accountability set the stage for his victorious 1976 presidential campaign.

As president, Carter prioritized human rights and diplomacy, notably brokering the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel. His administration also focused on energy conservation and environmental protection.

Though his presidency faced challenges—including the Iran hostage crisis and economic inflation—Carter’s post-presidency work earned him widespread admiration.

Post-Presidential Achievements

After leaving the White House in 1981, Carter established The Carter Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing peace, democracy, and health worldwide. The Center has spearheaded initiatives to combat diseases such as Guinea worm and promote fair elections globally.

In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his decades-long efforts to resolve international conflicts and fight for human rights. “He believed in giving every effort to make a positive difference,” said Mary Ann Peters, CEO of The Carter Center.

Tributes and Public Observances

Public memorials will be held in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., culminating in a private burial in Plains, Georgia. The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region will announce details of the state funeral.

The Carter family has requested donations be made to The Carter Center instead of flowers. Members of the public are invited to share condolences and memories on the official tribute website, jimmycartertribute.org.

Social media users also commented on Carter’s passing. Emotions ranged from petty in response to the beloved former president’s death and Donald Trump to solemn condolences.

Remembering a Man of Faith

Carter’s life was deeply rooted in his faith. A devout Baptist, he taught Sunday school well into his 90s. His 1977 inaugural address quoted Micah 6:8: “To do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.” Many said this scripture epitomized his life’s work.

His personal life was marked by his enduring partnership with Rosalynn, whom he married in 1946. Together, they championed causes, from affordable housing through Habitat for Humanity to global health initiatives.

A Legacy of Compassion

The beloved former president’s relentless advocacy for human rights and a deep sense of justice leave an indelible mark. In a 2013 interview, Carter stated his hope to be remembered “as a champion of human rights” and for his commitment to ensuring peace and dignity for all people.

As the nation reflects on Carter’s legacy, his call for compassion and action resonates more than ever.

“We shall miss President Carter’s strong leadership and profound humility,” said Peters. “His legacy inspires us to continue his work of waging peace, fighting disease, and building hope.”

