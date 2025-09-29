Young Thug Gives Free Performance At Atlanta Anti-Violence, Anti-Gun, Anti-Gang Rally

Jeffery Williams, who the world knows as Young Thug, hosted a free concert at a rally outside the very courtroom he spent many days in on Sept. 28.

The Atlanta recording artist announced on his social media platform earlier that day that he would be appearing at the Fulton County Courthouse to give a free performance. This time, instead of being confined to the courtroom, he was outside, on the steps, as a free man, giving back to the community, more than likely as part of the sentence he received less than a year ago.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posted the performance on its social media account after the “Stoner” rapper took to the stairs of the courthouse. The appearance was for “an anti-violence, anti-gun, and anti-gang rally” that was presented as a deterrent for the youth who were in attendance.

“Today, Jeffery Williams, aka Young Thug, turned the Fulton County Courthouse into a stage for change by hosting an anti-violence, anti-gun, and anti-gang rally. He shared with his fans that the courthouse was the perfect place for this message because it changed his life, reminding us that everyone deserves a second chance.”

Thug spoke to the audience and gave a passionate speech, crediting the longest-running criminal trial in Atlanta’s history as a turning point in his life. He encouraged the young audience members to avoid a life of crime, and if they were to show up at the Fulton County Courthouse, it’s better to do it on the side of “good” as a district attorney, law enforcement, and not as a defendant.

“You know, this is not the place you want to be — on the bad side. You know, when you come here, you want to be a lawyer, you want to be a DA. You want to be on that side. You don’t want to be on the defendant’s side, you know.”

He took the time to thank Sheriff Labat, the police academy, and the community for allowing him to make the appearance. Thug seemingly wanted to show the community that he had grown since the trial and was now on the side of doing the right thing for the community going forward, encouraging them to do the same.

“This place shaped me, man. This place changed my life. Shout out to Sheriff Labat, you know, the whole community, the whole police academy, for allowing me to do this. This is strictly for, just like, people like us. You know, the greater good. Man, we gotta mature and we gotta grow up and boss up. This is not the place to be — on the bad side. Life is much more than this, and you know, that’s why I wanted to do it right here. This is not a flex. This is not nothing crazy. I don’t want nobody to think that this is nothing crazy. This is purely the perfect place for me to perform because this place changed my life forever.”

RELATED CONTENT: Young Thug’s Possessions Must Be Returned By Atlanta Prosecutors