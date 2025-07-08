Arts and Culture by Mitti Hicks Reggae Music And Creative Artists Are Why The Jingle App Is Launching In Jamaica The app is free for creators to join. The leaders say the product can give a significant boost to the image of creators who join in.







Launched in Jamaica, the Jingle app is designed for creators—specifically targeting singers, actors, influencers, and public figures—who have a considerable fanbase.

“Jamaica is the first country we are doing the launch in because Jamaica is all about music. When you think of Holland, where I am from, you think of windmills, cheese, and wooden shoes. When you think of Jamaica, you think about reggae music and Usain Bolt,” Vladimir Emmerig, a partner with UK-based Minutes Network, an information technology and telecoms company, told The Jamaica Gleaner.

The app is free for creators to join.

“Something else which cannot be ignored, the product also generates an extra revenue stream,” he adds. “[There’s] absolutely no cost, no catch. The only thing we ask is to share the app with your fanbase, and on our side, we make sure you start earning from day one.”

How Creators Will Make Money Through Jingle

Creators will earn revenue with the built-in calling functionality. Fans will be allowed to make and receive telephone calls from within the app. Emmerig said this feature will turn “fans into a new revenue generation stream, generating significant income.”

“You must be asking, ‘How can all this be free? Sounds like too good to be true.’ But this is where our strength in IT and telecoms joins the artist’s hard work and efforts[…]Combine these two facts, and we have created a strong combination which can create a great new revenue stream.”

International calls to Jamaica are expensive. As Emmering points out, calls from the UK to the US can cost one cent per minute. However, calls from the UK to Jamaica can cost 30 cents per minute and sometimes more.

“There is US$31 million of incoming [call] traffic annually, and with this app, the creators can enjoy a piece of that pie,” he adds.

Jamaica is widely recognized for its music and culture and is notably known as the most innovative country in the Caribbean. It is the birthplace of reggae, ska, rocksteady, and dancehall music, which has had a profound influence on the music scene worldwide.

RELATED CONTENT: Bob Marley’s Family Debuts Unique Cannabis Line In Honor Of The Late Singer