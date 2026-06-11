News by Selena Hill Jobs Report Shows 172,000 Jobs Added In May With Unemployment Down At 4.3% Months after President Trump replaced the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner, the agency reported stronger-than-expected job growth and a stable unemployment rate.







Less than a year after President Donald Trump removed Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner Erika McEntarfer following a disappointing jobs report, the agency under acting Commissioner William J. Wiatrowski is reporting stronger-than-expected employment gains.

The U.S. economy added 172,000 jobs in May, significantly surpassing economists’ expectations of roughly 80,000 jobs, according to the latest BLS employment report released June 5. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%, signaling continued resilience in the labor market despite ongoing concerns about tariffs, inflation, and economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in May and were up 3.4% from a year earlier.

“This is a labor market that is stronger than it was last year and is looking pretty darn solid, despite high energy prices and higher inflation generally,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC, according to CNBC. “There’s no indication that the labor market needs support.”

The report arrives amid continued scrutiny of the agency following Trump’s dismissal of McEntarfer in August 2025, hours after the BLS released a weaker-than-expected employment report that included substantial downward revisions to prior job-growth estimates. Trump accused the agency of producing inaccurate data and replaced McEntarfer with longtime BLS Deputy Commissioner William J. Wiatrowski, who has served as acting commissioner since her departure, reports Reuters.

According to the May report, hiring was led by the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 70,000 jobs. Local government employment increased by 55,000 positions, while healthcare added 35,000 jobs, reports AfroTech.

The latest figures also included upward revisions to March and April payroll gains, reinforcing signs that the labor market has regained momentum after a period of uneven growth earlier in the year. Analysts noted that May marked the third consecutive month of solid job creation, a trend that could influence upcoming Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates.

While the stronger-than-expected report eased fears of a slowing labor market, economists continue to watch wage growth, inflation pressures, and global economic developments that could affect hiring in the months ahead.

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