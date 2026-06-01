News by Selena Hill Black Women Feel The Brunt Of AI Disruption And DEI Rollbacks Disproportionately Reports suggest Black women are experiencing disproportionate job losses as AI reshapes the workforce and DEI initiatives continue to disappear across corporate America







As artificial intelligence transforms industries and companies continue scaling back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, new data suggests Black women workers are facing the hardest consequences.

According to reporting by AFROTECH, Black women have experienced significant job losses amid a broader wave of layoffs, workforce restructuring, and corporate DEI rollbacks. Black women’s unemployment rate climbed to 7.3% in 2026, nearly double the 3.7% unemployment rate reported among white women. Some reports indicate that between February and March alone, approximately 266,000 Black women lost jobs, representing a 2.5% decline in employment, according to Yahoo Finance.

Although higher education and workforce participation have been historically viewed as pathways to economic mobility, the report suggests that even highly educated Black women are struggling to maintain stability. Even though Black women earned 70% of all master’s degrees awarded to Black students during the 2020-2021 academic year, Black women continue to face significant wage disparities.

At the same time, advances in artificial intelligence are creating new concerns as employers integrate AI into workplace operations. While AI promises greater efficiency and productivity, experts warn that automation may disproportionately affect workers concentrated in administrative, support, and routine office functions—roles where many women, including Black women, are employed. Research also continues to highlight concerns about algorithmic bias and the exclusion of Black voices and experiences from AI systems.

The impact is also being felt across the federal workforce. According to the report, Black women account for 12.1% of federal employees despite representing just 6.6% of the civilian labor force. As DEI-related offices and administrative departments face cuts, Black women are disproportionately affected.

Data from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR) found that Black women lost a net total of 113,000 jobs in 2025. At one point, they accounted for more than half of all female job losses despite making up just 14.1% of the female workforce. The impact appears especially pronounced in sectors where Black women have historically been well represented, including education, healthcare, public service, and administrative support. IWPR researchers found that Black women working in federal positions experienced employment declines exceeding 30%, far greater than those experienced by women overall or male workers.