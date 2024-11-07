Dems Blame Old Joe For VP Kamala Harris’ Presidential Election Loss 

Democratic leaders and allies are blaming President Joe Biden for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential election defeat.

While the party scrambles to pick up the pieces behind President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, Harris’ allies are now expressing frustration over Biden’s last-minute decision to step away from a second term. Prior to July 2024, when he stepped down, supporters and voters expressed concerns about his age, issues with post-pandemic inflation and his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. Democratic allies like former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang say Harris would have won if Biden had stepped aside a long time ago. “The biggest onus of this loss is on President Biden,” Yang said.

“If he had stepped down in January instead of July, we may be in a very different place.”

Thom Reilly, co-director of the Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy at Arizona State University, feels that Biden’s achievements and legacy may be tarnished following Trump’s reelection. The 46th president of the United States will leave the White House in January 2025, having led the country out of a pandemic and inciting international support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

The seasoned lawmaker also passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will affect communities for many years. However, Reilly thinks people will look at Biden as the president who promised to “restore the soul of the country,” only to hand the White House keys back over to his predecessor, who beat two impeachments, a felony conviction and an insurrection organized by his supporters. “Maybe in 20 or 30 years, history will remember Biden for some of these achievements,” Reilly expressed.

“But in the shorter term, I don’t know if he escapes the legacy of being the president who beat Donald Trump only to usher in another Donald Trump administration four years later.”

Following his 2024 victory, Trump pledged to make radical changes to the federal government and roll back several policies instituted by the Biden-Harris administration.

Even donors feel that Biden should have dropped out much earlier and kept his alleged health issues to himself.

“Why did Joe Biden hold on for as long as he did? He should have not concealed his (health) and dropped out a lot sooner,” one Democratic donor said, according to Reuters.

Prior to dropping out, the 81-year-old boldly professed – in private – that he was the “only Democrat who could beat Trump” and then promised publicly that he was fit to be president for another four years. A Democratic official even placed blame on Biden’s inner circle for “malpractice,” claiming “no one would tell him ‘no.’”

“So it’s Joe, but also Joe’s core apparatus. Stunning and well-documented chickens coming home to roost,” the official said.

