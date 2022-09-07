Joe Budden Accuses White YouTuber of Capitalizing Off Death of Kevin Samuels

Even in death, the controversial Kevin Samuels remains a topic of discussion in some circles.

Popular podcaster and hip-hop artist Joe Budden had some heat for No Jumper podcast host Adam John Grandmaison. The beef stemmed from Budden not appreciating Grandmaison, who uses the moniker Adam 22, re-uploading Samuels’ old content.

A former Def Jam artist, Budden decided to Pump It Up when he posted a video confronting Adam 22 about the content that was reportedly Samuel’s last posting on Instagram Live before died from hypertension in May.

This footage from #kevinsamuels last IG live is going viral. He can be seen talking with the woman who was with him at the time of his passing.pic.twitter.com/wgK4Vo3Wc9 — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 8, 2022

Budden called Adam’s actions “disgusting” and even labeled the act the “nastiest performance” he had ever seen.

In a video clip on Budden’s YouTube page last week, he immediately and directly expressed his disappointment with Adam.

“I got some smoke for you. Rest in peace to the Godfather, Kevin Samuels. I don’t like what you did after he died. I don’t like what you did after he died. It’s disgusting. Disgusting. Disgusting. The nastiest performance I’ve ever seen. Why do y’all do that?”