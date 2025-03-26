Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Joe Budden Sued By Neighbors Who Caught Him Sleep Walking Naked, Want His Podcast Banned From Building Joe Budden is being sued by his neighbors upset over his podcast and the nude sleepwalking incident.







Joe Budden is being sued by the same neighbors who caught him approaching their front door butt-naked.

The rapper and podcast host has been named in a lawsuit filed by his neighbors, John and Yuliya Aksoy, who accuse Budden, his co-host Melyssa Ford, and the condo association of launching a “campaign of intimidation and retribution” after the Aksoys complained about him recording his podcast in the building, TMZ reports.

According to a complaint filed by attorney Thomas Mirigliano on behalf of the Aksoys, Budden has been a nuisance at the property by recording his popular podcast on-site. The Aksoys allege that excessive noise from the podcast, along with weed smoke lingering in the condo’s common areas and leftover ashes, is creating a hazardous health situation for their young daughter.

The couple alleges that after filing a complaint with the condo association, Budden retaliated by accusing them of racism. He claimed to have recordings proving the alleged racism but never produced them when asked.

The lawsuit cites an Oct. 19, 2024, podcast episode in which Budden reportedly played loud music with simulated gunshots and sirens for over eight minutes. The Aksoys also accuse him of making negative remarks about them on his podcast, particularly Yuliya.

The lawsuit also references a Ring camera recording from December 2024, allegedly showing Budden approaching their door in the nude. While Budden later addressed the incident on his podcast, claiming he was sleepwalking, the Aksoys argue that he merely joked about it and dismissed their concerns.

As a result of the incident, Budden was temporarily barred from the building. However, he eventually returned, as did his podcast recordings at the property. His attorney, Nima Ameri, dismissed the lawsuit as “a money grab attempt by a person we believe to be a racist.”

In the meantime, Budden continues to record his podcast in the building as he navigates the legal dispute with his neighbors.

