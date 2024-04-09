John Amos Elder Abuse Investigation Closed, Police Call It A Famly Dispute

Police have closed the “neglect of care” investigation surrounding actor John Amos, crediting it to a family dispute.

The Good Times star was involved in a case of alleged neglect of his care. But according to authorities, the case is now closed after they found no evidence of a crime being committed, TMZ reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department recently launched an investigation after Amos’ daughter Shannon told Adult Protective Services that her 84-year-old father was struggling with his health and accused her brother Kelly C “K.C.” of not providing him with proper care. However, when considering the public feud between Shannon and K.C. and Amos’ good health, cops determined there was nothing to investigate and closed the case.

News of the closed case comes one month after Amos denied the “false and unmerited” neglect claims.

“I want to first say that I am feeling well and working diligently on various projects that I am involved in at this time, including the docuseries that my son and I are producing, along with a music release,” Amos told People.

“I’d like to add that everywhere we go together, people refer to my son K.C. as my twin. I’m proud of him for who he is as a person: a caring, thoughtful human being who respects me and him. Now, I will say this for now: This story about neglect is false and unmerited. The real truth will come out soon, and you will hear it from me. Believe it.”

Amos’ statement seemingly hinted at his amicable ties with his son, K.C. and possibly severed relationship with his daughter. However, Shannon followed up with a statement claiming that her concerns about her father’s health were being “downplayed despite multiple hospitalizations.”

“People think this is about money and rivalry… it is not,” Shannon said.

“We went through this before with my Mother, who also suffered tremendous neglect. We are trying to prevent the same thing from happening to my Father. I love my brother, and I hope he will get the help he needs, but we need to prioritize the safety of my father, who is vulnerable, first and foremost. Anything else can be addressed within our family.”

It was July 2023 when Amos accused Shannon of elder abuse and of “taking advantage” of him. His claim at the time came one week after Shannon made a public plea against her brother, accusing him of elder abuse against their father.

Now, after getting the cops involved, authorities determined it’s family drama rather than abuse.

