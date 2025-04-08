News by Sharelle Burt Rep. John James Announces Bid To Become The First Black Governor Of Michigan Some of Michigan’s Democratic voters and leaders denounced James’ announcement, calling him a failure that’s too scared to address issues at town halls.







Michigan’s Republican Rep. John James announced a bid to become the state’s first Black governor ahead of what’s labeled as one of the most vital elections of 2026, NBC News reports.

James posted the news across his social media channels, challenging Michigan’s Democratic leadership and claiming, “It’s time to get Michigan’s government out of fantasyland and back to common sense.”

“Our state has suffered enough. Michigan is strong. Our people are strong,” he wrote with a photo of his family. “But we are being held back by a lack of strong, competent leadership — leadership with real-world experience in the areas Michiganders need most.”

Faith and Family.

God and Country.

Service Before Self.



Michigan First. pic.twitter.com/drYWqGSi3C — John James (@JohnJamesMI) April 7, 2025

The Donald Trump loyalist started his political journey in Washington in 2022 after winning a competitive race for an open seat following two unsuccessful Senate bids. However, his presence marked a win for GOP members. Aligning with other Black Republican House members like Rep. Byron Donalds and Wesley Hunt, he was able to make an appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), making him a staple in the world of “Make America Great Again,” which he touched on in his gubernatorial bid announcement.

“President Donald Trump and I have been in each other’s corner through thick and this for eight years — no reason that will end now,” James wrote.

While the President has yet to comment publicly on the race, the congressman says Trump is “doing his part to ‘Make American Great Again’” and will do his part to “bring prosperity and sanity back to Michigan.”

A poll conducted by Harbor Public Affairs in January 2025 revealed James was a leader among other possible Republican candidates, holding a lead of 40%, according to Politico. However, not all Michigan residents feel he is the state’s next leader, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer is at her term limit and can’t run again.

Some of Michigan’s Democratic voters and leaders denounced James’ announcement, calling him a failure who’s too scared to address issues at town halls. A few voters called him out for his lack of town hall appearances. “Try holding a town hall first,” @ayesuhvt said.

Try holding a town hall first. — Ayesuh (@AyesuhVT) April 7, 2025

Another social media user supported her comments by asking James when the next meeting for his constituents will be.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel Jr. released a statement saying the state needs a leader who will fight for everyone, and James is not that person. John James has spent his career failing in statewide elections and failing to show up for his own district, so why would we trust him to show up for Michiganders as governor?” Hertel Jr. said.

“At a time when Donald Trump is tanking our economy, Michigan needs a leader who won’t just fight for billionaires, but will fight for everyone -– John James is not that man.”

His district, including southern Macomb County and parts of Rochester Hills and Oakland County, is considered a key battleground area for next year’s race. The gloves are already on as former special victims’ prosecutor Christina Hines launched her bid for James’ congressional seat on the Democratic ticket.

