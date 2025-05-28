News by Sharelle B. McNair Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings’ Retirement Announcement Is Being Praised And Criticized After $305K Settlement The police chief took a settlement from the city for what he deemed as his rights being violated.







Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) Chief Johnny Jennings should be taking a deep sigh after announcing his retirement at the end of 2025, but instead it’s being met with mixed reactions following a settlement worth $305,000 over alleged rights violation, WCNC reported.

Documentation revealed the settlement between Jennings and Charlotte’s city manager Marcus Jones was labeled as a “separation agreement” upon Jennings’ Jan. 1, 2026 retirement. Signed May 8, 2025, the documents were first labeled as “confidential” but a May 22 amendment showed both parties agreed to remove the confidential clause, replaced with a “non-disparagement” clause.

The settlement allegedly came about after a public feud with former City Council member Tariq Bokhari who was allegedly furious over Jennings refusing to permit patrol officers to wear outer carrier vests. Things got heated when threatening text messages from Bokhari to Jennings were revealed, calling for his resignation and claims he will be “hammering” him from “the press, the private sector, the foundations, the general assembly, Congress and several high-profile national organizations” all while referring to him as a “friend.” “I may not ultimately win – but I will not stop and it will cripple the legacy you’ve worked so hard for,” Bokhari, who resigned to join the Trump administration as deputy administrator of the Federal Transit Administration, wrote.

What did Councilman Tariq Bokhari say to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Read the text messages for yourself in this story. They were first obtained by @Sharrison_WFAE. Today Mayor Vi Lyles apologized to the chief. Charlotte City Council is also paying a settlement to him… pic.twitter.com/8wdTGONOFI — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 7, 2025

The police chief is being both praised and criticized for taking the settlement from the city for what he deemed as his rights being violated. On social media, Charlotte residents and other users feel there is no need for a settlement and supported Bokhari for “standing up for the safety & support of CMPD Officers.” “You are the only one who did the right thing,” Angela Moore wrote on X. Others said the settlement is a waste of taxpayer money.

However, according to Queen City News, former CMPD leaders, such as Assistant Chief of Police Vicki Foster, thinks Jennings has done an amazing job and whoever his successor is will have big shoes to fill. “They have to be able to not only just engage but be a part of what is going on and understand,” Foster said.

In a formal statement, Charlotte Mayor, Vi Lyles, called Jennings “a transformative leader for CMPD and a true champion for Charlotte.” His dedication to public safety and his innovative approaches to policing have made our city safer and stronger,” she wrote.

Jennings also patted himself on the back for his accomplishments. “I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together – the significant reductions in crime, the strengthening of community trust, and the unwavering dedication I’ve witnessed from every member of this department,” he wrote.

As the settlement is being paid in several increments over time, the North Carolina auditor is scheduled to investigate the settlement in addition to CMPD’s Fraternal Order of Police expected to start a no confidence vote against Jennings beginning June 2.