Join Millions of Businesses Using This Payment Platform

By Line: Sebastian Little

There are a lot of transactions taking place every day. With over 31 million small businesses in the United States, competition is thick. And if you’re spending your time looking for ways to help your products or services reach their intended consumer base, you better be ready to process their money when a sale happens. It sounds simple, but with businesses going remote and global, the number of questions surrounding how to most effectively and safely process payments grows every day.

If your first instinct is to find a platform that facilitates sales and money processing for businesses here in the States, you’re on the right track. And when looking at the most proven and trusted platforms, you’re going to come across Stripe, which facilitates e-commerce for a large number of registered users.

Built for businesses of all sizes, Stripe helps facilitate payment solutions and financial operations in a fast, reliable, and advanced fashion. Once you sign up for an account, you’ll discover how impressively customizable Stripe can be. On top of helping you handle sales, it also features payroll services, business operations features, and a wealth of other super helpful financial services.

Millions of companies, ranging from Fortune 500s to single-person startups, take advantage of Stripe’s APIs for accepting payments, making payments, and overseeing and managing operations from a single hub. When you register for an account with Stripe, you’ll join a respected user base that includes Google, Amazon, Salesforce, and other major corporations.

With your Stripe account, you can execute payments for online and in-person retail operations, subscription businesses, software platforms, and marketplaces. For example, Getaround — an app that lets car owners create and manage their own digital rental agency from their phones — needed a partner that could handle its payment flows.

Getaround implemented Stripe and saved months in development time and costs, accelerating their international rollout, helping the company establish itself and succeed. Their CFO Patrick Foster said, “When it comes to payment, it was obvious to us to use Stripe Connect. It’s the only way to provide a seamless experience for our customers, no matter where they are, and with maximum flexibility and simplicity for our teams.

Over 90% of American adults have bought from businesses that use Stripe, which says a lot. Its tech-forward approach makes moving money simple and as hassle-free as possible. Successfully processing hundreds of billions of dollars every year, Stripe is well equipped to help you out, too.

Join millions of businesses and register for a Stripe account today.