‘The People Are Not Ready’: Jonathan Majors’ Assault Trial Pushed Back To September

Jonathan Majors was set to stand trial on August 3 for domestic violence charges stemming from a March 25 incident involving his ex-girlfriend; however, the district attorney’s office stood before the court and asked for more time.

According to Deadline, Majors, who was accompanied by Harlem actress and rumored girlfriend Meagan Good, appeared before Judge Michael Gaffey for only two minutes before it was determined his trial would be pushed back to September 6. “The people are not ready for trial today,” Assistant DA Kelli Galaway said. A spokesperson for the DA released a statement assuring that the office looked forward to “presenting the full facts and evidence at trial.”

Jonathan Majors enters a Manhattan criminal courtroom today to begin trial stemming from domestic violence charges against the actor pic.twitter.com/4DX6Om8Nw6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 3, 2023

Majors, along with his defense team, led by Priya Chaudhry, has maintained his innocence on the charges of assault and harassment since news of the rumored altercation first hit the airwaves. Furthermore, Chaudhry released a statement painting the alleged victim as the actual perpetrator following the Creed III actor’s June 20 hearing. “Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving [the alleged victim’s] assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around,” Chaudhry said.

Conflicting details surrounding the 911 call placed on the night of the alleged assault as well as the events that led up to it have been circulating for months, with very little evidence to support the side of Majors or the alleged victim. “For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart,” Chaudhry said after the brief hearing. “Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”

Meanwhile, Disney recently released a promo for the second season of Marvel’s Loki which featured Majors reprising his role as Kang the Conqueror, seemingly hinting at its decision to keep him part of its ever-growing multiverse.