Jonathan Majors Is Reportedly Dating Meagan Good

It looks like Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are the new celebrity couple on the block, according to People.

After the duo was spotted in Los Angeles last weekend, rumors began to circulate that the pair had been spending a lot more time together. Good, 41 and Majors, 33, are in the middle of major transitional periods. Good recently divorced DeVon Franklin after nine years of marriage; the latter is facing some serious assault charges stemming from an incident with his ex-partner in late March.

It’s unclear how their paths crossed, but People did confirm the dating rumors.

Majors, who was slated to have quite the breakout year, and his legal team have been working overtime to prove the actor’s innocence. The Creed III star made a virtual appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a hearing earlier this week. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said that her team has provided the Manhattan District Attorney’s office with “irrefutable evidence” that the alleged victim in the March 25 incident that led to his arrest “is lying” about the facts of the case, according to People.

Good is in the middle of a career resurgence. Her hit Prime Video series Harlem was renewed for a third season and she’s in the superhero film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Good and Franklin have remained amicable post-divorce. Good told ESSENCE that though it was his idea to file for divorce, she holds no ill-will against him. “Once I accepted everything, I felt grateful for the time we had together and the beautiful journey,” she said.

Franklin doesn’t find peace in blaming his ex-wife for their issues. “With everything that I’ve been through, I found that it’s important to resist the temptation to place blame in relationships,” the 45-year-old motivational speaker and film producer said last year.