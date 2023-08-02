Jonathan Majors Appears In ‘Loki’ Trailer Amid Domestic Violence Case

Marvel is seemingly sticking beside Jonathan Majors as the actor appears in the new “Loki” trailer amid his domestic violence case in New York.

On Monday, July 31, Disney+ released the trailer for Season 2 of its six-episode Marvel mini-series “Loki,” returning Oct 6. Highlighted in the trailer is the series star Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Majors can be seen upon mention of his villainous Marvel role Time Variance Authority, He Who Remains, along with two notable MCU newcomers, Ke Huy Quan and Rafael Casal. Season 2 follows Loki and Agent Mobius’s investigation into the start and potentially catastrophic consequences of the multiverse unleashed by Loki’s variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) after she killed the creator of the Time Variance Authority, He Who Remains (Majors), in Season 1.

The trailer comes ahead of Majors’ trial on domestic violence charges that kicks off in August, LA Times reports. It follows his March arrest on misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment stemming from an alleged confrontation in New York City with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Jabbari told police the “Creed III” star assaulted her during a taxi ride to his home in Manhattan. His attorney has denied the allegations claiming Majors was actually the victim and released a video showing the accuser uninjured partying in a Manhattan nightclub hours after the alleged incident.

In June, an expose unveiled a slew of allegations accusing Majors of abusing multiple ex-girlfriends and being violent on sets over the last decade. Amid the claims, Majors has reportedly lost out on several developmental projects including a film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel “The Man in My Basement” as well as the unannounced Fifth Season’s Otis Redding biopic, “Otis and Zelma,” according to Vulture.

Majors’ fate with Marvel remains a question following his standout performance as Kang The Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” In June, Majors received support from his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, while appearing for a court appearance.

The “Lovecraft Country” star had the strangulation charge dropped and pleaded not guilty to the other four counts. His trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 3.

RELATED CONTENT: Anthony Mackie Defends Jonathan Majors Since ‘Nothing Has Been Proven About This Dude’