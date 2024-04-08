News by Daniel Johnson Jonathan Majors Avoids Prison Time, Gets Probation For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Ahead of the sentencing, it was not expected that Majors would face any jail time, but his court battles are still ongoing.









After Jonathan Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault by a Manhattan jury in December, he faced up to one year in prison.

On April 8, however, Majors avoided jail time but was sentenced to a year of probation and domestic violence counseling. Judge Michael Gaffey also issued a protection order, which Majors financed, for his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors wore an all-black ensemble and greeted his supporters in court. After his conviction, Majors was dropped from several roles, including his role as Kang the Conqueror, by Marvel Studios, which had positioned him as the central figure in its latest slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

As Yahoo reports, Jabbari gave an emotional victim impact statement, saying, “He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he is above the law.”

Jonathan Majors will not serve jail time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. A judge ordered him to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence programming after hearing from Grace Jabbari, who said, “He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility, and he will do this again.” — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) April 8, 2024

Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galloway asked Judge Gaffey to sentence Majors to either 52 weeks of a domestic violence program or 26 weeks of jail time. Galloway said that Majors lacked any contrition and hid behind a “high-powered PR campaign” employed against his victim.

Jabbari accused him of assault in March 2023, claiming that he attacked her while the two were in the back seat of a vehicle driven by a hired driver. Jabbari accused the actor of striking her head with an open hand, twisting her arm behind her back, and fracturing her middle finger.

Meanwhile, Majors claimed that she was the aggressor, saying she was jealous after reading another woman’s text on his phone. Majors claimed he was trying to get his phone back and escape from Jabbari.

Majors’ career was on an upward trajectory following a lauded role in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He then landed starring roles in Lovecraft Country, Creed III, and The Harder They Fall.

Majors is also the subject of at least two more allegations of abuse from other women, Rolling Stone reported in June 2023. Those allegations were corroborated by accounts from more than a dozen other people. The women eventually revealed themselves in an interview with The New York Times.

Majors was not expected to face jail time ahead of the sentencing, but his court battles are still ongoing. In March, Jabbari filed a civil suit against Majors, alleging that he was previously violent with her in London and Los Angeles.

Jabbari also accuses Majors of assault, battery, and defamation in the suit. Major’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, informed the outlet that he is preparing to file a countersuit against Jabbari.

Chaudhry issued a statement ahead of the sentencing, claiming that her client “continues to draw strength from his friends, fans, family and dogs” and that Majors anticipates “closing this chapter” and “redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art.”