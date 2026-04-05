Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jonathan Majors Falls Through Window On Movie Set As Crew Strikes Over Filming Conditions The film is currently wrapped up in a production strike as the crew protests unsafe working conditions.







Jonathan Majors reportedly had an on-set incident while filming a movie for Daily Wire amid production crew strikes.

According to Deadline, Majors and his co-star, JC Kilcoyne, were caught on tape falling through a window while filming a scene for the action film, currently titled “Knuckle.” In the footage, revealed to the public April 3, the actors stumbled back, crashing through a window as they went out of the camera’s frame.

Sources told the news outlet that the accident occurred after the window was replaced with a “unsecured sheet of tempered glass” to prompt a shattering. Sources also explained how no actors were meant to interact with the window. However, Majors and his co-star fell victim to the fragile glass, falling six feet with minor injuries.

Although overheard telling crew members that they were “good,” the issue prompted serious concerns from the film’s crew. The movie, produced by Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire and Dallas Sonnier‘s Bonfire Legend, has also accrued additional backlash as crew strikes erupted over the unsafe working conditions.

Variety reported that IATSE began the strike March 26 as crew members walked off set over the labor concerns. However, the production carried on, with IATSE warning union members not to engage with the film.

“The producers are actively looking for replacement crew,” IATSE shared in a social media post. “All IATSE members are advised not to cross the picket line.”

In response to the incident and production strike, Sonnier belittled the issue and the concerned crews’ careers. Sonnier also leads the entertainment division for the conservative media company,

“The actors’ fall was shorter than the failed movie careers of the now-union reps,” Sonnier told the outlet.

Majors, on the other hand, refused to comment on the ongoing strike and the set incident. The controversial actor also serves as a co-executive producer for the project through his company, Tall Street Productions banner.

RELATED CONTENT: Jonathan Majors Replaced By Corey Hawkins In ‘The Man In My Basement’