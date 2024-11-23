Legal by Kandiss Edwards Jonathan Majors’ Assault And Defamation Case Closed After Settlement With Ex-Girlfriend Jonathan Majors avoids court in Grace Jabari's defamation lawsuit.







On Nov. 21, Johnathon Majors scored a win in federal court. The LoveCraft Country star’s ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabari, dismissed the defamation and assault lawsuit against the actor. The dismissal appears mutual as attorneys for Majors and Jabari filed a joint notice with the courts, according to Variety.

The notice stated, “All claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice.”

The domestic violence lawsuit comes after the Creed lll star was convicted of assaulting Jabari in the back of an SUV. After being found guilty of assault he was sentenced to a 52-week domestic violence intervention course, though he still asserts his innocence.

Majors’ public denial of wrongdoing, after his conviction, led Jabari to file the defamation suit. Jabari references an ABC News interview where Majors claims to have “never laid hands on a woman” as the catalyst. The claim insinuates Jabari’s story lacks truth, despite the judgment of the New York jury.

The dismissal of the defamation suit may help the Merciless actor as his legal matters have caused harm to his once thriving career.

Majors was let go by his management team, public relations firm, and Marvel.

The loss of his Marvel deal may have been the biggest blow. Majors once held the coveted role of “Kang the Conqueror,” in the MCU’s Loki. Joining the Marvel Universe, at minimum, is a financial windfall for an up-and-coming actor.

Marvel is known to cast its villains in multiple films, due to its multi-verse arc. The MCU multiverse encompasses multiple Disney+ shows and films, including Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

Though his professional life took a hit, Majors has had a host of personal wins to celebrate. Jun. 23, Majors was awarded the Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, USA Today reported.

Adding to his personal wins is the news of his recent engagement to actress Meagan Good. The couple announced their engagement at the place where they first met, the “Ebony Power 100 Gala.”

Majors and Good were all smiles as they recounted the story of their meeting in the event space’s uni-sex restroom. The doting fiance called his current season in life one “of joy.”

Majors’ joy is no surprise, as he routinely praises Good. He even went so far as to call her his own Coretta Scott King.

“The support we’ve been able to give to each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care, and the thoughtfulness, it’s been really wonderful,” he said to USA Today.

