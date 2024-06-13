Jonathan Majors’ ‘Perseverance Award’ Announcement Sparks Mixed Reactions

Jonathan Majors will be celebrated for his “perseverance” at this year’s Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, and social media has divided opinions.

The fourth annual award show will take place at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on Friday, June 21. Tiffany Haddish will host the ceremony, which will award Cardi B, Fat Joe, Christian Louboutin, DaBrat, Jessica Harris-Dupart, and Majors. Cardi B will receive the Inspiration Award. Fat Joe will receive the Culture Award, Jonathan Majors will receive the Perseverance Award, Christian Louboutin will receive the Innovator Award, and DaBrat and Jessica Harris-Dupart will receive the Spirit Award.

The Perseverance Award is presented to an individual who demonstrates unwavering determination and the ability to inspire others despite facing adversity. Majors’s receiving the accolade comes on the heels of his being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in December 2023 for a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023.

Considering his recent conviction following a high-profile trial, there have been strong responses online regarding news of Majors receiving an award of any kind. Many sounded off after The Hollywood Handle announced Majors’ upcoming accolade and the inspiration behind the award.

Jonathan Majors is set to receive the Perseverance Award at Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.



The award is “given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire…” pic.twitter.com/ddn2yONbcu — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) June 12, 2024

Many critics questioned why the film star would be awarded so soon after his sentencing.

“Why are we awarding criminals?” one critic asked.

“Shouldn’t that be given to the woman who he assaulted?” asked another.

But a fair share of Majors supporters also applauded Hollywood Unlocked for seemingly trying to help revive his career following his conviction in a case where they think he’s innocent.

“Good, he ain’t done nothing wrong as far as I’m concerned!” one fan wrote.

“Man lost his job for having boundaries in a relationship and running from being hit,” added someone else. “Or slightly putting his hands on her to protect himself. He deserves more than an award.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was sentenced to a 52-week, in-person domestic violence intervention program as a result of the conviction. Majors experienced a swift fall from grace in the form of losing his Marvel role as Kang the Conqueror, his lead role in a movie tentatively titled 48 Hours in Vegas, and seeing his unreleased film Magazine Dreams removed from the theatrical release calendar.

He was also dropped from his management team at Entertainment 360 and his PR team at the Lede Company, forced to step down from two nonprofits, and lost out on endorsement deals with the U.S. Army and the Texas Rangers and his Valentino-sponsored appearance at the Met Gala.

Others set to be honored at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards include Jasmine Crockett, a U.S. representative from Texas’ 30th congressional district, who will receive the Social Impact Award, and Ben Crump, a civil rights and personal injury attorney, who will receive the Community Award.

Fantasia Barrino, Lucky Daye, Yellopain, and Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard will perform. Tickets for the event are on sale now, and a pre-recorded taping will air exclusively on The Zeus Network.