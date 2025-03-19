Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jonathan Majors Secretly Marries Meagan Good Days Ahead Of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Coming Out The duo wed as new audio confirmed the actor ‘agressed’ his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.







Jonathan Majors, 35, secretly married his fiancée Meagan Good, 43,in a ultra-private ceremony ahead of the release of his latest film, Magazine Dreams.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the Hollywood couple said “I do” at their Los Angeles home March 18. The duo kept guests to an absolute minimum, with only their mothers in attendance. Majors’ mom officiated the wedding, while the mother of the bride served as a witness to their union.

The couple announced their engagement in November at the Ebony Power 100 Gala. Since the debut of their relationship two years ago, also in the middle of Majors’ domestic assault trial, they have remained inseparable and gushed about one another to the media.

“We’re feeling great,” Good told People when news of their engagement broke. Majors added, “It’s a season of joy.”

Their wedding came days before Magazine Dreams‘ March 21 release. While doing press for the drama, which Majors stars as an aspiring bodybuilder, Majors nearly blew his cover by referring to Good as his wife in an interview with ET before the news broke.

Notably, the duo wed s newfound information came to late regarding the actor’s prior assault case with ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In new audio obtained by Rolling Stone, the 35-year-old could be heard confirming that he “aggressed” his former partner. In the clip, he agreed that he did strangle and push her against a car.

I’m ashamed I’ve ever— ” Majors started as he cutting himself off. “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman—I aggressed you.”

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari said.

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.” Majors said. “That’s never happened to me.”

Neither party released a further statement on the matter. Their official trial ended in December 2023, with Majors found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment. Jabbari later sued Majors for defamation, assault and battery, and malicious prosecution in March 2024. The exes reached a settlement that November.

Majors and Good have yet to publicly comment on their marriage.



