Jonathan Majors’ ‘Magazine Dreams’ Gets Release Date

Jonathan Majors is continuing his trek back from Hollywood infamy. The actor’s newest film, Magazine Dreams, will be released March 21, 2025, Deadline reports.

Premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Majors received glowing reviews for his performance. The ex-Marvel actor was an expected contender for the festival’s Best Actor category.

After its warm reception by critics, the project was shelved by Searchlight due to Majors’ legal troubles. Majors went to great lengths to prepare for the role, getting into peak shape to portray an “emotionally troubled” and unstable bodybuilder.

“Dozens of incredibly talented people poured their time, energy and creativity into bringing this film to life, and I am immensely proud of their work,” Elijah Bynum, the film’s director and producer, said. “I’m grateful to Tom Ortenberg and Briarcliff Entertainment for their unwavering support and passion and for giving this film the opportunity to reach a wider audience.”

The film stars Majors, Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, and former Mr. Universe Mike O’Hearn.

It was recently announced that Majors will star in Merciless, another film slated to hit the big screen, Deadline reported.

Merciless is billed as a revenge thriller. Majors will play a “top CIA interrogator who, after the woman he loves is overtaken by a malevolent force, is forced to go even darker to defeat it.”

The film will begin shooting in Saskatchewan.

RELATED CONTENT: Jonathan Majors To Sign $140 Autographs, Sell $160 Photos At Famous Monsters Festival