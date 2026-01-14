Minnesota Vikings’ Jordan Addison Arrested For Trespassing In Florida

NFL player Jordan Addison was recently arrested in Florida on a trespassing charge, but was released after posting a $500 cash bond. This was his second arrest in the last two years.

According to The Minnesota Star Tribune, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was picked up Jan. 12 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida, at 3:46 a.m. Police officers charged him with first-degree misdemeanor trespassing, and he was released after posting bond the next afternoon.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Vikings star WR Jordan Addison was arrested by Seminole Indian Police and was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance.



He was released from custody on Monday after posting bail for a $500 cash bond.



At a press conference on Jan. 13, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell commented on the arrest.

“I just learned about that very, very recently. I don’t want to speculate on that in any way, shape, or form. I do think we have to get as many facts and find out exactly what happened.”

NFL.com reported that the 23-year-old player, months after being drafted at No. 23 in the 2023 NFL Draft, was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence. He pleaded no contest to “wet reckless,” a lesser charge. Addison had to pay a fine and complete two online courses. After doing so, his probation would be shortened from 12 to six months. The league suspended him for three games at the start of the 2025 season for violating its personal conduct policy.

In July 2023, the wide receiver was issued a summons for speeding and reckless driving in Minnesota after allegedly going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

His troubles aren’t just off the field. This past season, he had career lows in catches (42), yards (610), and touchdowns (three).

In his three NFL seasons, Addison has 175 catches for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns. In 2023, he led the Vikings in touchdown catches with 10, while also having two rushing touchdowns.

The team can add another year to his rookie contract in May, but Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did not say whether the team would do so.

“Jordan is unique because 99 percent of the days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he is a joy to be around,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He is incredibly intelligent, confident, responsible. Then, like all of us, it’s what are you like on those 1 percent of those days? Is it the type of thing that draws attention or not?

“Obviously, that’s something we have to consider when you’re talking about long-term ramifications of a contract extension or different things like that.”

