News by Sharelle B. McNair Ex-Minnesota Vikings Player Jack Brewer Blames Gov. Tim Walz For Lawmaker Slayings 'I am heartbroken to see one of the most amazing states in America completely turned around under Gov. Tim Walz. Minnesota is confused,' Brewer said.







Former Minnesota Vikings player Jack Brewer had some harsh criticism for Gov. Tim Walz following the tragic killing of a state lawmaker and her husband, saying he has allowed the state to become the “capital of chaos,” Fox News reports.

Brewer, who also played at the University of Minnesota, pointed the finger at the former vice presidential candidate for turning it the state into a “liberal hub.”

“We need to start calling this what it is. These people have lost their minds. I am heartbroken to see one of the most amazing states in America completely turned around under Gov. Tim Walz. Minnesota is confused,” Brewer said.

On Father’s Day weekend, a gunman, Vance Luther Boelter, killed Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, in addition to injuring State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Disguised as a police officer, Boelter allegedly had other Democratic leaders in mind for assassination. Law enforcement found a “hit list” with other names, including Rep. Ilhan Omar and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Walz was said not to be on the list. That didn’t stop Brewer from adding him to the list of people he blames for the turn of events.

“I played for the Vikings. I played for the Gophers. I lived in Minnesota for years. It was not like this. People were respectful. People could disagree and still have conversations. I still have a lot of family there, and it hurts to see what they’re living through,” Brewer said.

“Minnesota has become the capital of chaos in America,” he added. “That’s not right. It’s not a reflection of the true people of Minnesota. There are a lot of good people there. But the liberal hub around Minneapolis and St. Paul has taken over, and it’s dangerous. Tim Walz is the leader of that. His attorney general, Keith Ellison, is right there with him.”

Brewer, who made an appearance at the 2016 Republican National Convention, has been an outspoken critic of Democratic leadership, including Walz and former Vice President Kamala Harris. After the state pushed back against a lawsuit from a Texas-based nonprofit accusing it of violating Title IX and undermining fairness and safety for female athletes, Brewer sided with the company.

“The state has veered so far off course that it’s doing the exact opposite of what it once stood for,” he said. “It used to be a national leader on Title IX and women’s rights. Now, it’s destroying women’s sports, degrading women, and promoting situations where men are physically dominating women.”

As a former Minnesota resident, Gopher, and Minnesota Viking, JBF Chairman Jack Brewer is speaking out against promotion of boys competing in girls' sports in Minnesota.



After Walz labeled the attack as a “politically motivated assassination,” the CEO of The Jack Brewer Foundation took some time to say the killings reveal a motion for a “return to masculinity,” according to the New York Post.

“On this Father’s Day, I wish Minnesota would focus on restoring fatherhood — protecting women, protecting families,” he said. “Tim Walz is the example of a weak, emasculated leader. That is not what God made fathers to be. It’s pathetic.”

