Spike Lee To Be Honored As SuperFan In NBA Hall Of Fame Ceremony The New York Knicks fan will be honored along with Billy Crystal, Alan Horwitz, and Jack Nicholson.







Filmmaker Spike Lee is being acknowledged for his devotion to his beloved New York Knicks basketball team.

The NBA league office announced that the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will be adding the famed Do the Right Thing director, along with Billy Crystal (Los Angeles Clippers), Alan Horwitz (Philadelphia 76ers SuperFan), and Los Angeles Lakers regular Jack Nicholson to the James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery. They will be the latest SuperFans to be inducted into the gallery. The ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET on the Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams.

“We are excited to welcome Billy Crystal, Alan Horwitz, Spike Lee, and Jack Nicholson into our SuperFan family,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in a written statement. “These individuals have not only been passionate fans but have also significantly contributed to the rich culture of basketball. Their unwavering dedication to the game and their ability to connect with fans make them truly deserving of this recognition.”

According to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the SuperFan Gallery was started in 2018 to recognize and celebrate some of the most famous and dedicated NBA fans in basketball history.

The James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery, which is located on the second floor of the Basketball Hall of Fame Museum, is a place where the unique stories, memorabilia, and apparel of these passionate fans are stored for visitors to see. People who go to the gallery will learn about the journeys of the honorees and their impact on the basketball community.

The latest inductees are joining such SuperFans as Penny Marshall (Los Angeles Clippers), Nav Bhatia (Toronto Raptors), and Jim Goldstein (Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers) for whom the gallery is named after. Except for Marshall, who died in 2018, all previous inductees are slated to be in attendance.