Jordan Brand Readies Release Of Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘Bucks’

The throwback sneaker game remains popular, as one of the sneakers Ray Allen wore during his basketball career, the Air Jordan 12 Retro “Bucks,” is returning 30 years after its debut.

According to Anthlon Sports, the expected release date for the “Bucks” is Sept. 19, 2026, at a price of $205. Allen, who was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks when he was drafted into the NBA in 1996, signed with Jordan Brand the following year and was hand-picked by Michael Jordan, along with Derek Anderson, Vin Baker, Michael Finley, and Eddie Jones, as the first wave of players endorsed by the brand.

The sneaker is expected to be released in the Bucks’ green-and-white color scheme.

When the shoe is released, it can be purchased from Nike SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers like Foot Locker, Finish Line, Hibbett, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

This news comes on the heels of Nike announcing that another popular sneaker, the Nike Air Force 1, will release a special edition celebrating Atlanta hip-hop group OutKast. The sneaker also celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of their second album, ATLiens. According to Sneaker Files, the shoe is aptly named The Nike Air Force 1 ATLiens, and although no official date has been announced, it is expected to be released in Fall 2026. ATLiens was released Aug. 27, 1996. The two-times platinum album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart while scoring No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums in 1996.

Sneaker Files reported that the sneaker will have a black, vivid purple, deep night white, barely volt, and desert bronze color scheme. The colorway would match the vibrant colors shown on the ATLiens album cover. The media outlet also noted that it’s not an “official collaboration” with OutKast members Big Boi and André 3000, but rather a tribute release.

