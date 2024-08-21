Sports by Stacy Jackson Jordan Chiles Hangs Onto Bronze Medal As Team USA Pursues Appeal Reportedly the 23-year-old gymnast has no plans to return her bronze medal and Team USA continues the fight for its gymnastics star.







Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles continues to hold onto her bronze medal as Team USA officials work to appeal “significant procedural errors” by the Court of Arbitration (CAS).

Chiles still has possession of her bronze medal following recent orders from CAS for the 23-year-old athlete to return the award due to a reversal of scores in the floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics. According to USA Today, Chiles has no plans to return the medal despite clearance for Romania to award gymnast Ana Barbosu a bronze medal during a ceremony on Aug. 16. The International Olympic Committee stated: “While a challenge in the Swiss Federal Supreme Court is still possible, the CAS award is immediately enforceable, and Ms. Barbosu is entitled to receive the bronze medal.”

A video produced by U.S. officials showed that Chiles’ score was filed 47 seconds after her given score, which falls within the one-minute deadline. CAS recently claimed that it was filed four seconds too late. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee explained erroneous communications between Aug. 6-9, stating, “CAS sent crucial communications to erroneous email addresses at USOPC and USAG (USA Gymnastics), an error not corrected until August 9—three days after filing, two days past the deadline to submit objections, and less than 24 hours before the hearing. This deprived us of adequate time to respond meaningfully or gather the necessary evidence. We informed CAS of our objections immediately.”

CAS declined to reopen the case, and FIG, the International Gymnastics Federation, refused an offer from the U.S. and Romania to allow Chiles and Barbosu to obtain a bronze medal for the event.

As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Chiles addressed the controversy on Instagram and told fans that she remains hopeful that justice will be done and the people in charge will make things right. Chiles was awarded the bronze medal after an inquiry boosted her score to 13.766, ahead of Barbosu in the gymnastics floor final. However, the Team USA gymnast’s score was booted back to 13.666, placing Barbosu in the bronze spot and prompting the CAS to strip Chiles of the medal.

